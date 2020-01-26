Tamra Judge Unfollows BFF Shannon Beador And Andy Cohen After Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Tamra Judge shocked fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County when she announced that she was leaving the show after being a part of it for 12 seasons. Now, it seems as though the reality star is cutting ties with the show on social media – including with some of the people that she was closest to during filming.

As of Sunday, the Hollywood Reporter reveals, Tamra no longer follows fellow “amiga” Shannon Beador. Shannon, Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson – who also announced that she was leaving the show – spent time together whooping things up as the “tres amigas” throughout several seasons of filming.

Shannon has called Tamra her “ride or die” friend in the past, and she repeated that praise on Saturday, leaving a comment for Tamra after the former reality star announced that she wouldn’t be a part of the next season of the show.

“You will always be my ride or die, soul sister and friend for life. Love you!” Shannon wrote.

Tamra also unfollowed Andy Cohen and her fellow housewives Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter. She also unfollowed the official Bravo account.

The Cut Fitness guru hasn’t cut all ties with the show, however. She still follows fellow amiga Vicki Gunvalson and Heather Dubrow, who appeared on the show with the two women for several seasons.

Tamra announced on Saturday that she was moving away from the Housewives, though she didn’t say why she had made the choice.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future,” she wrote.

Vicki also revealed that she is leaving the show, reportedly because she was informed that she wouldn’t be returning to the show as a full-time housewife for the second season in a row. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vicki apparently decided to leave rather than spend another season as a friend on the show.

Vicki had some kind words for her fellow co-star.

“We have shared so many great and not so great times together and it has been the ride of our lives. Thelma and Louise …. now where do you want to go?!” she commented on Tamra’s post.

Tamra hasn’t commented further on her decision. A source close to Vicki says that she is happy with her decision.

She’s never been happier. She was adamant that she would only come back if it were full-time and she lived up to that message for herself,” the insider said.