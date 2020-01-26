Ariana James Looks Smoking Hot In New Bikini Snapshot On Instagram

Colombian fitness sensation Ariana James, who is popular on the photo-sharing website for her amazing abs and well-toned body, went online on Sunday morning and wowed her fans with a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a pink-and-white, striped bikini top which featured a bow at the front. The risque garment allowed Ariana to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage, while she paired the bikini top with barely-there nude bottoms which drew viewers’ attention toward her well-toned legs and thighs. The risque ensemble also enabled Ariana to show off her sculpted abs which have become her claim to fame on social media.

Staying true to her signature style, Ariana opted for minimal makeup to exude her natural beauty. The application featured an ivory foundation, a slick of balm and defined eyebrows. The model wore her raven-colored tresses down and accessorized with a pair of small stud earrings. She also wore an over-sized pair of pink shades to keep it chic.

The model posed for the picture while kneeling in a room, over a light blue carpet. The picture was captured in front of a window as rays of sunlight could be seen falling over the model’s legs and stomach. Since Ariana neither used a geotag with her post nor mentioned anything about the location in the photo description, the place where the snap was captured could not be known.

In the caption, which was written in Spanish, Ariana made a confession and wrote that she has been feeling very lazy and does not feel like going to the gym. The model added that she wants to spend all day in her bed, wrapped up in her blanket.

Within 40 minutes of going live, the picture racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 330 comments in which Ariana’s most ardent admirers praised her for her natural beauty and stunning figure.

“It is normal to feel lazy at times and one should listen to their body. So just relax and stay beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are such a stunner, Ari. Love your abs,” another user wrote.

“You look so beautiful. I love your thick thighs and your perfect body,” a third user remarked.

Other fans and followers used words and phrases like “definition of perfection,” “the hottest,” and “so innocent” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Aside from Ariana’s fans, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Nina Serebrova and Katelyn Runck.