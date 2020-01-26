WWE News: Paige Opens Up About Toxic Fan Harassment Following Triple H’s Crude Joke

WWE Backstage panelist Paige recently sat down with Seconds Out and opened up about the joke Triple H made in regards to her sexual history. According to the former Women’s Champion, by the way of Sportskeeda, she received some abuse after the joke became public knowledge, and it’s had a negative effect on her self-esteem.

“With a recent joke that was made, I had an influx of people who were just being really mean to me. It’s hard to deal with, especially as a woman. A lot of the time, they’re degrading me and making me feel like I’m not a woman and that I’m disgusting. Some days it’s hard, and then some days I’m just like f**k you.”

During a recent interview, Triple H joked that Paige has children that she doesn’t know about, after being asked if he believes she’ll be a surprise entrant in the 2020 women’s Royal Rumble match. He was poking fun at her private X-rated videos and photos which leaked online in 2017, an incident which caused some detriment to her mental well-being.

“The Game” has since apologized for the inappropriate joke and revealed that he’s reached out to Paige to make amends. However, he only did so after Paige took to Twitter to make her thoughts about the situation known. The superstar was hurt by her boss’ words, as his comments were similar to the barrage of abuse she’s been forced to deal with for the past couple of years.

“Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too.”

As documented by Sportskeeda, Paige revealed that she was “perplexed” by the joke as “The Game” has always been respectful towards her. However, she also appeared to give him the benefit of the doubt, understanding that he got “caught up” in an inappropriate joke. While she was evidently hurt by his remarks, she wants to talk to the former World Champion and speak her mind.

It’s highly likely that the disagreement has been resolved already and it’s all water under the bridge, but the incident has shed a spotlight on the abuse that Paige faces on a daily basis from toxic social media users.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Paige has been outspoken about the challenges faced by women in WWE today. She believes that female superstars are criticized much harder than their male counterparts whenever things don’t go according to plan, and that sports entertainment is still very much a male-dominated industry.