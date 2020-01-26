Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Goes Braless In Scandalous Instagram Update

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a scandalous snap that showcased her ample assets in a NSFW manner. The buxom beauty rocked a simple white top and colorful pants for the sexy shot, which racked up over 26,100 likes from her eager fans within just four hours.

The pieces she wore in the shot were likely from the online retailer Fashion Nova, as Abby tagged the brand in both the picture and in the caption of the post, and identified herself as a partner with them. Abby rocked a pair of high-waisted pants in a colorful pattern with shades of lime green, hot pink, vibrant orange and black. The pants were belted at the waist, emphasizing her hourglass physique, and cuffed at the ankles. She paired them with some chunky white combat boots for a street style influenced look.

Abby paired the statement pants with a very simple white crop top. The crop top had a high neckline that hid Abby’s cleavage, but she didn’t appear to be wearing a bra underneath the thin shirt. As a result, her ample assets were on full display, as was a sliver of her toned stomach.

In the shot, Abby pursed her lips slightly and tugged at the hem of her crop top with both hands. She kept the accessories simple, wearing the silver cross necklace she almost always wears, as well as a few rings and a delicate bracelet. Her long blond locks were down in a sleek, straight style, and she took the picture in a neutral spot with pale floorboards and a white wall behind her.

Abby’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received 597 comments within just four hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the scandalous snap from the Instagram sensation.

“Absolutely love this outfit,” one fan commented.

Another follower said “Happy Australia Day! No better way to celebrate than highlighting the best thing about Australia.”

“Simply the best my love you are absolutely flawless as always my love,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Another fan loved all the components of her outfit, and said “those pants are fire. Nothing better than you in a simple white crop top.”

Abby isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned physique in a wide variety of looks. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she wore an ensemble with a similar vibe. She paired casual pants with a cropped top that showcased plenty of skin for a super sexy vibe.