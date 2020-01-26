Janet Jackson Poses With Naomi Campbell & Usher In Leathery Look At Pre-Grammys Party

Janet Jackson was one of the many high-profile celebrities that attended the Clive David annual pre-Grammy party last night in Beverly Hills, California.

The music icon was spotted posing with familiar faces at the gala and stunned in a leathery ensemble. Jackson donned a black Alexander Wang leather coat which fell down to her ankles. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper buttoned up the item of clothing and wrapped the belt around her waist. She opted for a bold red lip, black nail polish, and mascara.

The entertainer recently debuted her new dreads hairstyle at the beginning of the year. She sported her locks up in a bun and put on a black leather headband. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson paired the look with heels of the same color and pulled the sleeves up.

Hello Canada Magazine shared three photos from the party on their Instagram page which included two photos of Jackson with other celebrities. The first attachment saw the “What Have You Done for Me Lately” songstress with supermodel Naomi Campbell. The British beauty looked glamorous in a strapless white cut-out dress. She rocked a sharp black bob and accessorized herself with a couple of eye-catching rings. She applied a glossy lip and a coat of white nail polish. Campbell looked incredibly elegant and wrapped her arm over Jackson’s shoulder, who put her hand around her waist.

The pair of them looked very happy to be in each other’s company and they both smiled directly at the camera lens.

The second pic saw Jackson with R&B hitmaker Usher. The “You Make Me Wanna…” entertainer owned a black rollneck jumper and a blazer jacket over the top. He accessorized himself with a gold chain necklace and flashed his teeth to the camera.

The third and final image they attached was a solo shot of Lil’ Kim on the red carpet from the same night. The “No Matter What They Say” rapper wowed in a strapless long-sleeved white glittery gown. The low-cut number exposed her decolletage and her shoulders. She wore a sparkly hat over her long dark hair and opted for long acrylic nails. Kim posed with her hands on her hips when she was being photographed and looked nothing short of fierce.

This isn’t the first time Jackson and Campbell have been pictured together in recent times. The legendary duo both attended the Fashion Awards in London, U.K. last year in December. Jackson shared an intimate selfie of the two who both looked super stunning up close. Unsurprisingly, the photo racked up hundreds of thousands of likes from adoring fans.