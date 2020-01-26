‘Bikini Pro’ Libby Powell Flexes Her Toned Torso In Ripped Jeans & Royal Blue Top

Libby Powell flexed her muscles in some ripped jeans and a skimpy blue top for her latest Instagram update. The bikini pro shared the snap with her fans on Sunday.

In the stunning shot, Libby showcased her gym-honed body in the royal blue bikini top. The top flaunted the model’s toned shoulders, muscular arms, ample cleavage, and gave fans a peek at her flat tummy and rock hard abs.

The brunette bombshell paired the bikini top with some light-colored, distressed denim jeans, which she rolled up to show off her ankles and bare feet. Libby sat on a wooden chair in the photo as she spread her legs and placed her hands in front of her.

The Instagram stunner served up a sultry look into the camera as she tilted her head to the side for the pose. She wore her long, brown hair in a deep side part and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

Libby also rocked a full face of makeup for the picture. The glam look consisted of defined brows, long lashes, and thick, black eyeliner. She completed the style with a shimmering highlighter on her face, soft pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy nude lip.

Meanwhile, many of Libby’s 1.2 million followers immediately began to show their support of the snap. The photo gained over 7,800 likes and more than 100 comments within the first six hours after it went live on the platform.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” one of Libby’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Your beauty is absolutely breathtaking,” another loyal fan wrote.

“Gorgeous lady you are a priceless inspirational force blessed with awesomeness,” a third social media user gushed.

“Can I be Libby when I grow up? I can’t believe how perfect her body is. She’s such as strong and gorgeous human being! Honestly, I wish she would post more often because I can’t get enough of her pics!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Libby often gets the pulses of her fans racing online in skimpy swimwear. Earlier this month, the model looked smoking hot when she posed next to a window in a vibrant pink string bikini that showcased the result of all of the effort she puts in at the gym.

That photo was a hit among Libby Powell’s adoring fans. To date, the snap has earned over 10,000 likes and more than 220 comments for the inspirational fitness model.