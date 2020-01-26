‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Catches Carter’s Eye

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will take an interest in a certain young model. The attorney will realize how beautiful Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is and the two will have a rather enlightening conversation, per She Knows Soaps.

After being single for far too long, Zoe will catch Carter’s eye. The attorney, who is also the resident wedding officiant, will compliment Zoe. He will tell Zoe that she’s beautiful. Of course, Zoe will be flattered and the two will start to talk.

Zoe is currently dating Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) after the designer supposedly put Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) behind him. He claims that he’s no longer obsessed with her and wants to move forward with Zoe. When the model questioned his loyalty, he tried to convince her by sleeping with her and introducing her as his girlfriend to his family. As far as Zoe’s now concerned, he’s serious about his relationship with her.

But Thomas is actually just using Zoe to let everyone think that he’s over Hope. As he told Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), he still wants to be with Hope in the long-term. He knows that the only way that Hope would have believed that he had truly moved on was if he had somebody else in his life. Hope is already trusting Thomas more as she recently turned to him for comfort after catching Liam in Steffy’s arms.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Zoe may be open to Carter flirting with her. After all, Thomas has been spending a lot of time with Hope and the Hope For The Future line. She may be glad to get some attention from a male other than Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also indicate that Carter will ask Zoe some hard questions. He wants to know about her relationship with Thomas. He may wonder how long they’ve been dating and if their relationship is serious. Zoe may answer his questions as honestly as she can but she doesn’t know that Thomas is only playing her. Is Carter interested in a relationship with Zoe? And would he be willing to fight for a woman who is dating someone else?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zoe’s birthday is coming up. Thomas will pull out all the stops and throw his girlfriend a surprise party. The team at Forrester Creations will also be in the mood for celebrating and they will party up a storm. Will Carter be one of the lucky guys to wish Zoe a happy birthday with a not-so-innocent kiss?