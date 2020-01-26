Latina Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Exposes Skin, Looks Gorgeous In Up-Close Image

Latina fitness model Bianca Taylor, who is famous on Instagram for having the perfect “vegan booty,” recently took to her page and wowed her fans and followers with a beautiful, up-close image.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a white lace top with a low-cut neckline, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. She accessorized with a stylish pendant that drew viewers’ attention toward her assets.

To ramp up the glamour, Bianca wore a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. The hottie opted for a nude-pink shade of lipstick which gave her lips a plumper look, while she painted her cheeks with a pink blusher.

Bianca used a nude eyeshadow and opted for false eyelashes that she accentuated with a thick coat of mascara. She finished her makeup with dark eyebrows and strobed her entire face with a highlighter to give it an illuminating look.

The stunner wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and breasts.

The picture was captured against the backdrop of some windows while Bianca slightly tilted her head, left her lips parted and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. However, the model did not specify the exact location where she carried out the photoshoot.

In the caption, Bianca used a motivational quote from the book, The Gene Keys by Richard Rudd, and stated that the more a person trusts their intuition, the more integrated their lives become. The model also added that she is currently reading the book and is really enjoying everything that she is learning from it. Bianca also asked her fans to share what they are currently reading and which books are their favorites.

Within a day of going live, the picture garnered more than 21,500 likes and about 300 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her beautiful looks and hot body. Other followers enthusiastically shared the names of the books that they are reading and also recommended Bianca to read them.

“You are stunning, babe,” one IG user commented on the picture.

“You are so so amazing and gorgeous! I wish you a blessed weekend,” another fan wrote.

“My beautiful princess! You are a lovely woman with lovely big eyes,” a third admirer remarked.

Aside from Bianca’s fans, the picture was also liked by many other models and IG influencers, including Mary Bellavita, Jessica Killings, Vicky Aisha, and Julia Gilas.