Donald Trump Says ‘Sick Man’ Adam Schiff Will Pay The Price For Leading Impeachment

In an early-morning tweet, Donald Trump said that Adam Schiff will pay a price for leading the impeachment efforts against him, and reportedly, the California Democrat has begun receiving death threats in the wake of the message, according to Mediaite.

Trump started Sunday morning by weighing in on the impeachment trial against him, which heated up in recent days, calling it a “hoax” and an attempt to overturn the 2016 election.

“The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded,” he tweeted.

He then turned his focus onto Schiff, accusing him of falsifying the phone call that is at the center of the impeachment investigation.

“Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!”

“Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!” he added in a second tweet.

Shortly after the tweet was made public, Jake Tapper spoke about it on CNN, saying that the impeachment manager was no receiving death threats after some people interpreted the tweet to be a threat against Schiff’s life.

“Adam Schiff has been getting death threats, sources tell me,” Tapper told Republican Senator James Lankford.

Lankford pushed back, saying that the president didn’t intend to intimidate Schiff with the tweet.

“I don’t think the president is trying to do a death threat here,” he said.

Republican Sen. James Lankford on Lev Parnas recording of President Trump, who claims he doesn't know the indicted businessman: "Certainly the President meets a lot of people" pic.twitter.com/uIvTwGEbR0 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 26, 2020

When Tapper continued to push Lankford, he said that he believed the tweet was only meant to point out that people like Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be paying for the impeachment at the ballot box in upcoming elections.

Schiff has faced criticism himself after saying that Republican supporters of the president have faced pressure to vote to acquit Trump in the impeachment in a speech on Friday. Lankford addressed the comment, saying that while he wasn’t offended by Trump’s tweet aimed at Schiff, he was offended by Schiff’s comment. He added that it wasn’t true that GOP senators felt pressure to vote in favor of the president.

Tapper continued to push Lankford, saying that some of Trump’s supporters have read his tweets and have taken them to be threats and acted on them. Lankford replied that Republicans have been the victims of violence as well.