‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Blames Thomas For Liam Kissing Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) still believes that she can rescue everyone’s relationships even though her own marriage is in trouble. When Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) tries to take ownership of his own mess, Brooke will protest that Thomas Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is to be blamed, per She Knows Soaps.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) kissed Liam on the beach and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) caught them. While Steffy did in fact act on her brother’s advice, The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw how willingly Liam responded to Steffy’s lips. He was actually enjoying their intimacy before Hope barged in on them.

Hope and Liam had an epic fight where she accused him of all sorts of things. She felt that he never let go of Steffy and that she was always competing against his former wife. Hope was tired of having to always second-guess herself and told him that she was done. She left the cliff house leaving Liam devastated. He was particularly heartbroken because just the previous evening he had asked Hope to be his wife.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will try to tell Liam the truth because she feels so guilty about his breakup. But Thomas will convince her to keep their secret because he is sure that Steffy will get what she wants in the end.

In the meantime, Hope has already told her mother about how she caught Liam in Steffy’s arms. She tearfully packed up his stuff as she contemplated a life without the man that she loved.

As for Liam, he will need to face the music. Brooke won’t be happy with how things turned out for him and Hope. She believes that Hope and Liam belong together and it seems she’s even willing to look past his indiscretion with Steffy.

Liam feels terrible about what happened between him and Steffy. He ruined his own relationship with Hope and knows that a future with her and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is unlikely. When Brooke confronts him, he will be apologetic and broken too.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Liam will blame himself for what happened. He knows that he gave in to his carnal desires and kissed Steffy back. But Brooke will have a different idea about who is actually at fault.

As far as she’s concerned, Thomas is the reason that they actually broke up. Hope would have accepted his proposal the previous evening if she didn’t have to think about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Thomas first.

On that fateful evening, Liam told Hope that she needed to cut ties with Thomas and his son. Hope refused because she had promised to be a mother to Douglas. Therefore, Brooke feels as if Thomas is still pulling the strings and that had it not been for the designer, Liam and Hope would still be together.