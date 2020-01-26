Fitness Hottie Michie Peachie Lounges On The Beach In The Maldives While Rocking Leopard-Print String Bikini

Michie Peachie showed off her beach bunny side in a scanty string bikini for her latest set of Instagram photos. The fitness hottie shared the shots with her loyal fans on Sunday morning.

In the racy snaps, Michie looked like a total smokeshow as she lounged on a white sand beach in The Maldives while sporting the skimpy leopard-print bikini with black trim.

The model showcased her gym-honed body in the sexy swimwear, flaunting her muscular arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs in the process.

Michie posed while sitting on her knees on a lounge chair. She held a coconut with a straw stuck in it in one hand, and a glass of champagne in the other. She accessorized her look with a pair of dark sunglasses, diamond earrings, and her wedding ring, which she got when she walked down the aisle earlier this month.

The brunette bombshell wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and blew in the wind. She also rocked a full face of makeup for her beach outing.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She also added a light-pink tint to her full lips to complete the stunning style.

In the background of the photo, the gorgeous ocean and a blue sky with white, fluffy clouds can be seen. In the caption, Michie gave her fans some fitness facts, revealing that adults often gain weight while on vacation.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 1 million followers quickly began to show their approval of the bikini shots, clicking the like button over 21,000 times and leaving more than 170 comments within the first six hours after it went live on her account.

“What a life for the Goddess,” one of Michie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I loved seeing all of your honeymoon videos! Beautiful place. Enjoy yourself!!” another admirer stated.

“I admire your hard work! You look great!” a third social media user said.

“Awesome picture. The place is gorgeous!!!” a fourth comment read.

Michie is likely at the beach for her honeymoon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model announced her marriage on Instagram last week, even revealing photos of herself in her stunning white lace gown with a sweetheart neckline.

Michie Peachie’s fans also loved those snaps, and congratulated her on her marriage by giving the pictures over 52,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.