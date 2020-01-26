Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In New Instagram Selfie

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo, who is well-known among her 1.7 million followers for her incredibly-fit body, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a new gym selfie.

In the pic, the hottie could be seen rocking a green crop top which she paired with white gym shorts. The sporty ensemble allowed the model to flaunt her rock-hard abs as well as her toned arms and sculpted thighs.

To ramp up the glamour, the model wore a full face of makeup. She, however, used subtle colors. The application featured an ivory foundation, a nude shade of blusher, and a nude-pink lipstick. That apart, she opted for heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. The model finished her makeup by strobing her face with a highlighter. She also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a nude polish.

In keeping with the gym attire, the model ditched jewelry items. She, however, accessorized with a white fitness tracker on her wrist.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

To pose for the picture, the stunner stood in a gym against the backdrop of some exercise equipment. She held her phone in her hands, flashed a smile, looked at her phone and clicked a mirror selfie.

The model neither used a geotag with her post nor mentioned anything about the location in the photo description. In the caption, Stephanie used a motivational statement and wrote that she has learned that strength does not come from what a person can do. Rather, it comes when a person successfully overcomes the things that they deem impossible.

Within four hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 33,000 likes and close to 400 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her amazing physique and showered her with numerous compliments.

“I am speechless!!!! You’re slaying every pic. You have an insane body!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“[You have] literally influenced me to have a gym at home! It will be a lot easier getting sessions without juggling the kids,” another follower wrote.

“I’m not a powerlifter, but I love your posts and recommendations. Trying to be mindful! Thank you!” a third user remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model’s incredible body.

“You have the strongest physique and legs to die for.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “fantastic bod,” “absolute inspiration,” and “queen” to praise the model.