Olivia Culpo Slips Out Of Her Bathrobe In Tantalizing New Instagram Selfies

Olivia Culpo put on a tantalizing display in her latest social media upload. The gorgeous supermodel took to Instagram to showcase a new hairstyle but ended up showing a lot more, and thrilled fans with a sultry look that exposed quite a bit of skin.

Snapped in her stylish New York apartment, the former Miss Universe looked drop-dead gorgeous as she showed off her chestnut-brown tresses beautifully styled in soft waves. Olivia wore her hair down, letting her locks frame her face as they fell over her shoulders. The model was not yet dressed for the day, and only wore a cozy white bathrobe — one that swathed her body in a fluffy embrace. The Sports Illustrated babe didn’t seem to be wearing anything else under the comfy garment, which she seductively let slide off of her sculpted shoulders. The coquettish gesture exposed not only her ample decolletage area but quite a copious amount of cleavage as well.

Olivia flaunted the flirty look in a collection of three selfies wherein she sported different facial expressions, all of them alluring. The photos were closely cropped to her face and bust, spotlighting her fabulous hairstyle and perky, seemingly braless chest.

The first snap showed her facing the camera with provocatively parted lips and a longing look in her eyes. The model held one hand delicately raised up at shoulder level to showcase her flawless white manicure and sparkling silver rings. A swipe to the next slide saw Olivia hugging her arm and flashing a beaming smile as she tilted her shoulders and turned her head to the side. Her wavy locks fell into her decolletage, calling even further attention to her now-subtle cleavage. The final pic was just as bit as arresting, and portrayed the model shooting an intense gaze at the camera as she coyly crossed her arm over her chest. This time around, the Maxim Hot 100 cover girl showcased her other hand, showing some more eye-catching bling.

The 27-year-old hottie was all dolled up for the occasion, sporting a shimmering white eyeshadow that matched the color of her casual yet very sexy attire. She further highlighted her deep brown eyes with dark eyeliner and plenty of mascara, and she wore a glossy peach shade on her lush lips. Her eyebrows were perfectly contoured and color-enhanced, adding to the chic look.

Olivia made sure to tag the makeup and hairstyling team in her post, as a thank-you for the artists who helped put together the ravishing look. She also expressed her love for the new hairstyle with a pair of star-struck emoji. The triple update received a lot of love from her fans, garnering more than 237,000 likes. In addition, plenty of her 4.5 million Instagram followers raved over her beauty in the comments section, as fans left 1,000-plus messages under the sultry selfies.

“Wow Speechless,” read one comment, which also included a long string of glowing-star emoji.

“Ummmm wow!! Obsessed,” declared another fan, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re literally perfect. Jeeesh,” gushed a third Instagrammer, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“She looks like this and I still try and tell myself I look okay every morning,” quipped a fourth person.