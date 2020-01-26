Viviana Castrillon Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Shirt And Thong

Colombian glamour model Viviana Castrillon, who rose to fame in her home country after becoming Miss Playboy TV Latin America, went online on Saturday, January 25, and posted a hot picture on Instagram — one that stopped her legions of admirers in their tracks.

In the picture, the model could be seen rocking a gray top made up of mesh fabric that left little to the imagination of the viewers. She paired the risque top with a barely-there white thong that allowed the model to put her pert booty on full display as she turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose.

The model finished her attire with a pair of mustard-colored high heels while she accessorized with over-sized shades to pull off a very chic look.

Vivi wore a full face of makeup in keeping with her signature style. The application featured a sand-colored foundation, a mauve shade of slipstick and a tinge of nude blusher. Her eye makeup could not be seen because of her shades.

The picture was captured at a terrace against the backdrop of a building and, according to the geotag, the snap was captured at South Beach Miami. She, however, did not mention the exact location in her picture.

In the photo description, Vivi wished her fans a happy weekend and informed them that she would be allowing users free access to her Only Fans account — which is a paid subscription. The model also wrote that by signing up, fans would be able to enjoy exclusive and uncensored pictures and videos of the model.

“I am sure you are going to love it,” the model added.

Vivi also wrote that her thong was from her own brand, VC Dreams Lingerie, while she also gave a shout out to her photographer, Kenny Roland.

As of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 250 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Wow, you are stunning,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“That booty is incredible. I am speechless,” another admirer remarked.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Vivi’s fellow models. These included Eri Anton and Anita Beleno.

Prior to posting the booty snap, Vivi also provided her fans with a front view of the ensemble in a separate post. The highly-NSFW picture can be viewed on Instagram.