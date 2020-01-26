Marine Veteran-Turned-Model Rianna Conner Carpenter Exposes Skin, Poses With A Rifle Magazine On Instagram

American model Rianna Conner Carpenter, who is famous for posting her skin-baring pictures on Instagram every week, recently took to her page and wowed her fans and followers with a new hot picture, one where she infused style and attitude.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a black low-cut shirt that allowed her to expose major cleavage, a move that sent temperatures soaring. She paired her revealing top with matching jeans and a camo-print jacket. The hottie completed her attire with a pair of black, long boots.

Following her glamorous style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave Rianna’s face a flawless, matte finish. She opted for a brown lipstick, a tinge of brown blusher, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara applied over false lashes. The hottie finished her makeup with defined eyebrows, while she painted her manicured nails with a pink polish to ramp up the glam.

She wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic curls and let them down. The model ditched jewelry and accessories to keep it simple.

To strike a pose for the snap, the hottie, who goes by the moniker “Combat Barbie” on Instagram, knelt on a wooden floor against the backdrop of a wallpaper. She held a custom rifle magazine in her hands, flashed a soft smile and looked toward the floor to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the 2020 SHOT show in Las Vegas — a large-scale event for professionals in the sport shooting, hunting, and outdoor industry.

In the photo description, the model — who is a former U.S Marine — informed her that she had a blast at the Mission First Tactical (MFT) booth at the SHOT show where she had a chance to meet the crew and test out all of their weapons and other products. The model offered a discount code to her fans to purchase stuff from MFT while informing them that her custom Combat Barbie jacket has been designed by Matty Threads.

The blond bombshell also gave a shout-out to her award-winning tattoo artist, Greg Sumii.

Within nine hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 8,000 likes and close to a hundred comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot body as well as her sense of style.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Rianna’s fellow models and influencers. These including Francia James aka Francety and Lynnie Marie.