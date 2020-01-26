‘The Conners’ Fans React As Katey Sagal’s Louise Asks Dan If He Wants Her To ‘Stay’

Fans of the 'Roseanne' spinoff are ready for the Conner patriarch to move on.

The Conners fans think it’s time for Dan to move on. Fans of the Roseanne spinoff are reacting to a sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode, “Mud Turtles, A Good Steak and One Man in a Tub,” and the majority of them think the widower (played by John Goodman) deserves to find love nearly two years after the death of his wife of 40 years.

In a new clip posted by ABC, Casa Bonita manager Louise (guest star Katey Sagal) is enjoying a wine and dinner date with the Conner patriarch at his home. In the scene, she tells her longtime crush that if he wants her to “stay,” he should just tell her to.

It’s no surprise that fans had a big reaction to Louise and her forwardness about taking things to the next level. Many of them urged Dan to tell Louise to “stay!”

“Please tell her to stay!” one fan wrote of Dan and Louise. “Love them together.”

“It’s getting real with them! It’s about time,” another added.

“Who would’ve ever thought that Dan Conner and Peg Bundy would be getting together!” a third fan noted, referencing Sagal’s past role as the matriarch on the sitcom Married With Children.

A few other fans urged The Conners to bring back Dan’s late wife, Roseanne (formerly played by Roseanne Barr).

“The funniest would be Roseanne busting in on it,” one viewer wrote.

Sagal previously told CinemaBlend she was thrilled to return to The Conners for a recurring role after a one-off episode last season had her hitting on the now-single Dan.

“I know John [Goodman] and I had fun last season in that one episode, so I wasn’t sure what they were going to do with that,” Sagal told the outlet. “And, so, yeah I was thrilled when they called and said we’d like you to come and dance around that issue [of dating as a widower].”

But a romantic relationship has been slow to come for the former high school classmates. Goodman’s Dan character has long said he is still in love with his wife and isn’t ready for romance.

Fans of The Conners know that Sagal will appear in more than half of this season’s episodes of the ABC sitcom. Earlier in the season, the flirty bar manager told Dan he should be her “boyfriend.” Based on the new scene, it appears that they may soon at least become friends with benefits.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.