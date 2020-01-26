Cardi B Turns Heads In Sexy, Plunging Sequined Gown At The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Cardi B stole the spotlight at the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in L.A., as reported by The Daily Mail.

The “Be Careful” singer posed for photos on the red carpet in a jaw-dropping hot-pink sequined dress that barely contained her chest. Featuring raised material around the shoulders and collar, long sleeves, and a tight-fitting bodice, the chart-topping artist attracted plenty of attention. The floor-length dress ended in a small train that covered her feet and added a touch of elegance to the gown.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer accessorized with glitzy, dangling earrings and several rings. Her long, white-painted nails drew the eye and she wore her dark, straight locks loose down her back. Thick black eyelashes, black liner, gold eye shadow, and pink lipstick completed the rap singer’s look.

Cardi was joined for the evening by her husband and fellow music artist Offset, who posed next to his wife in several of the snaps. Donning a olive-colored suit, black turtleneck, and brown belt, the “Rap Saved Me” artist beautifully complemented his wife. Offset accessorized with a series of large, flashy rings and thick silver bracelets and necklaces. He added a pair of silver, cross-shaped earrings to complete the look.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

On the mother-of-one’s Instagram page, she posted a racy photo from the night that featured the Migos star grabbing her chest and shooting a cheeky smile toward the camera. Cardi was captured looking down at his hand, putting her voluminous eyelashes and perfectly painted lips on display. Viewers also got a close-up view of her choker necklace, featuring a tiny diamond in the middle.

In the caption, Cardi wrote, “Babe my t*tties keep poppin out.” Her 58.4 million Instagram followers went crazy for the photo, leaving her thousands of compliments on how sexy she looked in the racy dress and making jokes about the position of her husband’s hand.

“Offset smiling like he forgot where he was for a second,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a crying-with-laughter emoji.

“This look is everything,” another follower commented, adding a star-eyed emoji.

Yet another fan responded to the singer’s caption on the photo, writing that Offset had secured her chest to solve the problem. One Instagram user joined in on the joke by adding that Cardi’s husband is always there for her when she needs him.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “I Like It” hitmaker and Offset share a daughter, one-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus.