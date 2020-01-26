Swedish Model Josefine Forsberg Looks Hot In A Sexy Swimsuit On Instagram

Swedish model Josefine Forsberg, who is well-known among her one million Instagram fans for sharing her sultry snaps every week, recently went online and posted a series of hot pictures on her page to wow her fans.

In her newest share, the model was featured rocking a bluish-gray swimsuit that she teamed with a green-and-white printed caftan. The high-cut feature of the swimsuit allowed the hottie to put her long, sexy legs on full display, while the risque ensemble also accentuated the model’s slender body.

For the photoshoot, Josefine wore minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style. The application featured a nude shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, light gray eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows. The hottie wore her blond tresses down and accessorized with a large straw hat to pull off a very stylish look. She also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a nude polish.

To her fans’ excitement, the hottie posted four pictures in total. In the first two pictures, the model could be seen posing in the bluish-gray swimsuit, while in the two other snaps, she was featured rocking an over-sized, white printed shirt dress that she paired with the same straw hat. She struck a different pose in all the pictures.

According to the geotag, the pictures were captured in Mauritius. She, however, did not define the exact location in her post.

In the caption, Josefine informed her fans that the pictures were throwbacks from her trip to Mauritius where she strolled around all day wearing her stylish caftans, which were from the online brand, Indiska.

As of the writing of this article, the snaps have garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 120 comments in which fans and followers praised Josefine for her hot figure as well as her incredible sense of style.

“What an amazing photo. I love it!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Looking beautiful, just love your hair short,” another fan wrote.

“You look very happy and relaxed in these pics. Makes you look even more beautiful,” a third user shared his observation.

“Wow, Josefine, you are the perfect woman!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “incredibly gorgeous,” “pretty lady,” and “lovely pics” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Josefine’s fellow models and influencers. These included Emma Hernan, Veronica Bielik, and Arianny Celeste.