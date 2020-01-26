Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Lets It All Hang In Racy New Selfie

Instagram hottie Kayla Moody is sharing more photos from her incredible Las Vegas getaway, and fans can’t stop raving about her latest post. The blonde bombshell dropped a sizzling mirror selfie earlier this morning, and absolutely floored followers with her racy look.

The new update was about as risqué as they come, and is too NSFW to be shown here. In the torrid snap, which can be viewed on Instagram, the self-proclaimed “proud military wife” was rocking the braless look in a skimpy crop top that barely contained her buxom curves. The scanty garment was a long-sleeved, half-shirt design that fit tightly across her shapely bust, spotlighting the blonde’s bodacious bosom. The top was a pastel-pink color that only seemed to emphasize her sensational curves, calling attention to Kayla’s bountiful chest.

The top was not a plunging one, and sported a jewel neckline that concealed the hottie’s ample decolletage area. However, although the item was not cleavage-flaunting, it still offered fans plenty to see and a lot to talk about. Kayla nearly fell out of the tiny top, which was pulled up on her chest to tease her busty assets. The gorgeous blonde flashed a copious amount of underboob, and made no efforts to hide that she wasn’t wearing anything under the snug, curve-hugging top.

The Instagram sensation paired the daring piece with a form-fitting miniskirt in a bold snakeskin print, one sporting an elegant black-and-white color scheme. The dangerously short item hemmed at the upper thigh, offering a great view of Kayla’s chiseled pins. The babe completed the look with sexy lace-up boots that went all the way to her thighs, tying in large, loopy bows that draped over her knees.

The sizzling blonde kept things chic and classy in the glam department. She wore a bold, dark eyeliner and sported a glossy pink shade on her lips. She also wore a thick coat of mascara that highlighted her lush eyelashes, which were curled to perfection. Her nails sported an elegant French manicure that added a touch of sophistication to the steamy look.

Kayla showed off the eye-catching attire in a sultry pose that perfectly showcased her killer curves. The busty blonde crouched down on the floor in front of a large mirror, posing from the mid-profile to show off not only her curvaceous chest, but her round backside as well. The stunner bared her toned midriff and flaunted her lither waistline, which was accentuated in the low-rise skirt. The tantalizing posture also highlighted her curvy thighs.

“Never underestimate a mirror selfie… am I the only girl out there that has like zero selfies?!?” Kayla wrote in the caption.

The photo stirred a lot of reaction among her devoted admirers, despite the early hour of posting. Shared with fans well before sunrise, the snap racked up close to 4,000 likes in the first hour of going live — and went on to amass more a little shy of 9,000 likes and nearly 250 comments in just three hours of being uploaded onto the platform.

“Las Vegas is so lucky,” one fan wrote after seeing the spicy look, adding a string of flattering emoji.

“Love that half shirt,” declared another.

“Absolutely Gorgeous Kayla!!!” gushed a third Instagrammer, leaving four kiss-mark emoji for the buxom blonde.