Beyonce Makes Show-Stopping Appearance In Daring Scarlet Gown At The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Beyonce turned heads at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night in a daring scarlet gown that showed off her stunning figure. The “Single Ladies” singer posed for several photos on the red carpet before entering the event with her husband and fellow music artist Jay Z, reported The Daily Mail.

The red gown featured a plunging neckline that flattered her cleavage and drew the eye to the flawless skin of her chest and neck. Thick shoulder straps secured the tight bodice, which followed every curve of the hitmaker’s abdomen and hips. The tight fabric around her hips gave way into a loose skirt that featured a train and teasing slit up the right leg.

Beyonce paired the striking gown with sparkly high heels and a glittery clutch. Letting the dress speak for itself, the only accessories she included were a pair of dangling earrings. Her long blonde waves flowed loose around her face and down her back and shoulders and she added subtle touches of makeup to complete the look, including pink eye-shadow, thick eyelashes, and glossy lips.

On the “Halo” singer’s Instagram page, she posted a series of photos from the night captured from various angles.

In one of the photos, Beyonce hangs out the side of a black SUV, giving the camera an uninterrupted view of her ample backside and the long, flowing train of the dress. With one hand draped over the open door, showing off her pink painted nails, the pop star shoots a sultry look toward the camera while pouting her glossed lips.

Another photo in the series features the “If I Were A Boy” singer in the same position but taken at a closer angle, giving viewers a close-up of her dazzling smile and glowing skin.

The artist’s 139 million followers left more than 1.3 million likes on the post within the first two hours of being posted in addition to thousands of comments in which they expressed their love and admiration of the mother-of-three.

“This is how I’d like to wake up everyday, sheesh!” one fan commented, following up with an emoji of a crown, a nod to the singer’s nickname Queen B.

“WOOOOOOAAAAAHHHH. The only girl.” another Instagram user chimed in.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Pre-Grammy Gala was not the only Grammy event that Beyonce attended this weekend. At the Roc Nation Grammy Brunch on Saturday, she didn’t disappoint in a gray suit dress that showed off plenty of sculpted leg and cleavage.