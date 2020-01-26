Costa Rican Model Karina Ramos Sizzles In White Lace Bralette And Daisy Dukes

Costa Rican glamour model Karina Ramos, who became famous after representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014, took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with multiple hot pictures.

In the snaps, the hottie could be seen rocking a white lace bralette that she teamed with a pair of daisy dukes. Staying true to her signature style, the model wore a full face of makeup. The application featured a sand-colored foundation that perfectly matched the model’s sun-kissed skin tone. She opted for a nude shade of lipstick, brown eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. The hottie painted her nails with white polish.

Karina wore her brunette tresses in soft waves and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, the model opted for stud earrings but decided not to go with any other jewelry items.

To the delight of her fans, Karina posted not one, not two but three pictures from the photoshoot. In the first picture, the model sat on a wooden stool against a neutral backdrop of a nondescript room. She lifted her chin, left her lips parted and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

In the second picture, Karina struck a naughty pose by looking at the camera and sticking her tongue out. She kept a hand behind her neck and sat on the stool with her legs spread apart. In the third and final picture, Karina struck a pose quite similar to the first picture but slightly bowed her head and looked toward the floor.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Imagination Empowerment School, while the model wrote a short photo description in Spanish.

Within 10 hours of going live, the pictures garnered more than 21,000 likes and over 200 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hotness as well as her sense of style and showered her with numerous compliments.

“The other day I was at your modeling agency and I could see who you really are. You are a very hardworking multifaceted woman,” one of her fans praised the model for her work ethic.

“Wow! You are so beautiful, love this,” another one chimed in.

“You know what’s so special about you? You have such an innocent and indescribable smile which is truly one of a kind,” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from Karina‘s fans and followers, the snaps were also liked by many models and influencers, Natalia Carvajal.