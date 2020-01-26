Venezuelan Instagram Model Georgina Mazzeo Looks Chic In Black Leather Pants And Sports Bra

Venezuelan fitness model Georgina Mazzeo went online on Saturday and posted a new video where she looked nothing short of gorgeous in a black sporty ensemble.

Georgina wore a black sports bra that she teamed with matching leather pants and completed her attire with a pair of inline skates. In keeping with her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave Georgina’s face a flawless finish.

She opted for a dark mocha shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, a tinge of pink blusher and defined eyebrows. The model wore her long and silky, brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back. She also painted her manicured nails with a gray polish.

The model accessorized with a black watch but decided not to wear any jewelry to keep it simple, yet sporty.

The video was filmed for the American energy drink brand, Bang Energy and in the clip, the model could be seen skating on the footpath, against the backdrop of some buildings. She, however, neither used a geotag with the post nor mentioned anything about the location of the photoshoot.

The model wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she stated that skating is her favorite activity since she was a kid. Georgina also asked her fans to follow the chief executive officer of Bang Energy, Jack Owoc.

Within less than a day of going live, the video accrued more than 142,000 views, 20,000 likes and close to a hundred comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her beautiful looks but also for her sense of style and lively personality.

“Wow, you are so beautiful. Simply spectacular,” one of Georgina’s fans wrote on the picture.

“Beautiful body and beautiful face!” another one chimed in.

“You are the only person in this world that awakens the sense of envy in me, as I envy your husband. I hope all your dreams come true. Good health to both of you,” a third follower remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “I am speechless,” and “perfect” to praise the model. The remaining followers opted for a millennial way and used heart, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration for the model instead of using long sentences.

Apart from her regular fans, many of Georgina’s fellow models also liked and commented on the clip. These included Ariana James, Nina Serebrova, Bruna Rangel Lima and Bru Luccas, among others.