Janet Jackson Slays A Leathery Look At Pre-Grammys Party

Janet Jackson attended the Clive Davis annual pre-grammys party held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles last night and slayed a killer look.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker stunned in a long Alexander Wang black leather coat which fell down to her ankles. Jackson did the buttons up on the coat, wrapped the belt around her waist and pulled the sleeves up. The music icon displayed her decolletage but left it bare with no necklaces. She paired the ensemble with black boots and applied a bold red lip, black mascara, and a coat of black nail polish. To finish the look off, Jacked put her dark dreadlocks up in a bun and sported a black leather headband.

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper posed on the red carpet and looked happy to be at the event. In one frame, Jackson was photographed looking directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile and her hands beside her. In another, she flashed her infectious signature smile.

According to Just Jared’s Instagram caption, this was Jacksons first time attending Davis’ pre-grammy gala in 12 years.

Two hours ago, the publication shared photos of Jackson on the red carpet which have already racked up more than 1,200 likes, proving to be instantly popular with their followers.

“Finally the Queen is back!” one user wrote, adding the crown emoji.

“Always beautiful Janet,” another shared.

“The leather coat,” a third fan remarked, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“The essence of Janet,” a fourth follower commented.

On the night, Jackson was honored for her work and was handed a plaque for her iconic 1989 Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 album.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Jackson gave a short speech.

The “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” songstress admitted that it had been a while since she had seen a lot of people in the room. Jackson expressed that when she was getting ready for the evening, she realized she had been in the industry for 47 years and still loves going to work. She continued to say that she feels very blessed to still have her journey ahead of her.

Jackson thanked her family, The Recording Academy, fans who have supported her and Davis who she explained has been in her family for a very long time.

She ended her heartfelt speech by declaring her love for her son, Eissa, and was applauded by the audience.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether Jackson will be attending the Grammy Awards ceremony tonight in Los Angeles, California. However, the star is no stranger to winning their trophies as she has picked up five to date.