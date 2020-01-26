Kaley Cuoco Stuns In A Black Hermes Dress At The Annie Awards

Stylist Brad Goreski shared a photo of Kaley's glamorous look.

Kaley Cuoco attended the Annie Awards for the first time on Saturday night, and she looked gorgeous in a dark designer gown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kaley’s animated DC Universe series Harley Quinn was nominated in the Best TV/Media — General Audience category. Kaley voices the cartoon’s titular character, a psychotic Batman foe who began her Gotham crime career as the Joker’s underappreciated sidekick. The new series lost to the popular Netflix show Bojack Horseman.

Oddly enough, Kaley was rocking a nightshirt with a cartoon horse on it when she was preparing for the Annie Awards. In a video that she uploaded to her Instagram stories, she showed off the pink top, which was emblazoned with the image of a horse rocking two pairs of cowboy boots. The shirt read, “I need my booty sleep.”

Kaley also revealed a few of the beauty products that she used to get all glammed up for her big night. They included Jill Stuart lipstick in a shimmery nude shade. Kaley gushed over the lipstick’s “cute” packaging that had a tiny mirror built into the lid.

Kaley also loved the “fun” rose gold Zoeva makeup brush that she was using to apply bronzer to her cheeks. She joked that the brush doubled as a microphone, albeit a non-functioning one.

The stylist responsible for dressing Kaley, Fashion Police star Brad Goreski, posted a photo of Kaley’s complete Annie Awards look on his Instagram page.

Kaley was pictured rocking an elegant black Hermes dress. The garment was loose-fitting, and the bottom hemline hit her slightly below the ankle. Kaley’s gown was sleeveless with a high neck, and it featured a slit on the right side. Kaley was also carrying a small black Hermes purse that had an H-shaped silver clasp. She completed her ensemble with a pair of black strappy sandals by Les Petits Joueurs. The shoes featured chunky heels, square toes, and geometric crystal embellishments.

Kaley wore her long, blond tresses in soft waves. Brad identified her hairstylist as Clariss Anya Rubenstein. Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg was responsible for Kaley’s beauty look, which included a sultry smoky eye.

It’s been a few months since Kaley’s fans have seen her all glammed up to walk a red carpet. She’s been busy filming her HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, so she hasn’t had much time to attend any big Hollywood events. However, the actress recently wrapped filming in Rome, making it possible for her to attend the Annie Awards.

Kaley was a fixture on the red carpet when she starred on The Big Bang Theory, and she’s said that fans will eventually see her there again on a more regular basis. During an episode of her IG TV morning show, A Cup of Cuoco, Kaley said that she’ll begin attending more Hollywood events next year after she’s completely finished working on the first season of The Flight Attendant.