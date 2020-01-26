WWE Rumors: Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Debunks Reports About Vince McMahon’s Odd Behavior At Funeral

Earlier this week, multiple sources, including WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham, took to social media, claiming that WWE owner Vince McMahon and longtime company employee Pat Patterson made a number of strange comments at Rocky Johnson’s funeral. This led to some allegations that both men may have been drunk during the services. However, Johnson’s best friend recently cut an interview where he explained that the former tag team champion’s family was actually honored to have McMahon and Patterson pay tribute to the legend, despite the previous rumors of disrespectful remarks and behavior.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Al Rosen recently spoke to Devon Nicholson of YouTube’s Hannibal TV, where he explained that Johnson’s loved ones appreciated everyone’s presence at the funeral and specifically considers McMahon to be “family.” This, as noted, is because the WWE boss had been around even during the heyday of Peter Maivia — Johnson’s former father-in-law and the grandfather of WWE Champion-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Was Vince short? He was probably the most direct,” Rosen continued, referencing McMahon’s controversial remarks at the funeral.

“He said exactly what Rocky would want somebody to say about him. [Vince said] he was a talented and gifted worker and he said the best thing that he ever did, which he admitted to me hundreds of times, was marrying Ata [Maivia] and having a baby named Dwayne.”

Regarding Patterson, Rosen described the veteran WWE creative member as someone the Johnsons also consider as family before addressing the comments the inaugural Intercontinental Champion allegedly made while paying tribute to the late “Soulman.” According to Rosen, Patterson did indeed cuss a bit during his speech but didn’t say anything particularly disrespectful or profane. He also debunked the rumors claiming that the former wrestler’s microphone was turned off and that he was taken off the stage due to his purportedly inappropriate language.

“Did Pat use ‘church language?’ Like if you and I were talking and I said ‘godd*mnit,’ you wouldn’t think anything of it,” Rosen said, per quotes published by Ringside News.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Johnson passed away on Wednesday, January 15, at the age of 75 following a brief illness, with later reports confirming that the Hall of Famer died from deep vein thrombosis. Before he became a familiar name to younger fans as The Rock’s father, Johnson was most notable for his tag team partnership with Tony Atlas, as they became WWE’s first-ever African American tag team champions in the early 1980s.