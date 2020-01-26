Beyonce Flaunts Cleavage And Hourglass Figure In Tailored Gray Suit Dress At Roc Nation Grammy Brunch

Beyonce set her fans abuzz with the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the pop/R&B superstar rocked a long-sleeved, tailored, gray suit dress that flattered her hourglass figure. The outfit featured bold exaggerated shoulders and a lapel that formed a deep cleavage-baring neckline The rest of the bodice clung to her torso but the skirt included a swath of elegantly draped fabric at the front that emphasized her enviable hip-to-waist ratio.

Beyonce paired the look with strappy silver heels and opted to accessorize with geometric statement earrings and rings. She wore her blond hair straight and it fell past her waist.

The “Crazy In Love” singer smiled broadly in the first photo and seemed to be very pleased with her ensemble. In the second, she was pictured strutting through a series of multicolored floral arches. The third saw the Houston native smolder at the camera as she showed off her side profile and the fourth introduced fans to Jay-Z’s outfit for the occasion. He sported a lavender suit to the brunch with a white shirt underneath. Jay and Beyonce playfully glared at each other in the photo as they stood in front of a scenic outdoor background. The fifth and final picture showed Beyonce’s side profile once more but this image was more zoomed out giving her Instagram follows a full view of her look.

In her repost of Beyonce’s images, the singer’s stylist, Zerina Akers, revealed that the eye-catching ensemble is by Milan-based designer Francesco Murano. She also divulged that the singer wore the dress to the Roc Nation brunch, a yearly event that Beyonce and Jay Z host on the Saturday before the Grammys.

As of this writing, the post has amassed more than 3 million likes and over 35,000 comments. In the comments section, fans showered Beyonce with praise for her fashion choices.

“Gone head on Beyoncé!” one person wrote. “U rocking it, girl.”

“Now THIS is a freaking look,” another added.

One person who claimed to have met Beyonce at this year’s brunch had nothing but positive things to say about the experience.

“You look so happy and beautiful and in love!” wrote Lyrica Anderson of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood. “So great meeting you today @beyonce.”

And one fan seemed to want to exchange places with the mother-of-three.

“It must be so fun to be Beyoncé,” they wrote before including a crying face emoji in their comment.