2020 Presidential Polls: Joe Biden Continues To Lead Democratic Field, Seen As Strongest Against Donald Trump

With just days remaining until the first votes are cast in the 2020 Democratic primary, former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead the field and is seen as the strongest choice to take on Donald Trump in November.

A poll released Sunday by ABC News/Washington Post showed that Biden had the support of 28 percent of voters, with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders close behind at 24 percent. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren saw her support dropping, falling 10 points from the previous poll taken in October to put her at 11 percent support.

The latest poll showed two new entries that had not been on previous iterations of the race, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Both were near the bottom of the pack.

As the ABC News report noted, the poll showed that there is still the potential for significant changes between now and when the primary actually starts with the Iowa caucuses on February 3. Even Warren still had the potential to rise out of third place if she could siphon support from other candidates, the poll showed.

“This poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates, finds plenty of room for movement: Just about half of leaned Democrats are very enthusiastic about their choice, and 53% say they’d consider supporting a different candidate,” the report noted. “Warren, while weaker as a first choice, leads in second-choice preference.”

But Biden has remained the most consistent, hovering at just under 30 percent support in each of the last four polls from ABC News/Washington Post. He is also seen as the candidate with the best chance to beat Trump in the general election, with 38 percent of voters picking him to 18 percent for Sanders.

When the poll was filtered from Democratic leaning voters to likely voters, Biden saw his support rise even more, with 34 percent support among this group to 22 percent for Sanders and 14 percent for Warren.

The lead for Biden came as Sanders has pulled ahead in recent polls from critical early states. As The Inquisitr reported, Sanders surged to a significant lead in Iowa in a newly released New York Times/Siena College poll. Sanders had the support of 25 percent of voters in the poll, followed by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 18 percent, Biden at 17 percent, and Warren at 15 percent.

But as The Hill noted, there were still signs that Iowa could be an uphill battle for Sanders.

“Despite Sanders’s strength in the poll and the loyal following he’s cultivated since his failed 2016 presidential run, the senator could face headwinds in Iowa should moderates ultimately coalesce behind a single candidate,” the report noted. “Fifty-five percent of the caucusgoers surveyed said they prefer a candidate who is ‘more moderate than most Democrats’ while 38 percent said they want one who is ‘more liberal than most Democrats.'”