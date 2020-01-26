Sarah Harris Sizzles In A Tiny Yellow Bikini As She Strolls Through Tall Grass

Sarah's video was shot near a gorgeous beach, but she never got close to the water.

Playboy model Sarah Harris reminded her fans that it’s currently summer in New Zealand with a hot new video filmed in a grassy area near a beach.

On Saturday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to share her latest ad for Bang Energy. Like most of her promos for the beverage brand, the video was shot in Sarah’s home country. Luckily for the Kiwi model, there seems to be no shortage of gorgeous locations to film at in New Zealand.

Sarah often rocks revealing swimsuits in her videos, and the two-piece she was sporting in her latest ad was especially tiny. It was a vibrant yellow bikini with a top that featured adjustable triangle cups and ties on the neck and back. The garment also had sheer accents underneath the bust and on the sides of the cups. Sarah’s voluptuous cleavage was slightly spilling out of the bottom of her top, which was riding up as she strolled down a beaten path surrounded by tall grass.

The front of Sarah’s bikini bottoms dipped down in a wide V to highlight her hourglass shape. The side straps were thick, and they featured sheer panels similar to those on the model’s top.

Sarah was shown walking past the camera to reveal the other side of her bikini. Her bottoms featured a cheeky scrunched back that left little of her curvaceous derriere to imagination.

Sarah’s makeup application included a rosy pink lip, curled lashes that were generously coated with mascara, and a blend of pink, pearl, and brown eye shadow. The Maxim model wore her thick blond hair styled in crimped waves.

Sarah was shown walking up a short incline. When she reached the top, she was met with a stunning view of a sandy beach and the dazzling blue sea.

Sarah’s video included a few shots of the model leaving the path to stroll through the untamed, grassy area near the beach. She also posed down on her knees so that she was eye-level with the tips of the tall, dry grass.

Sarah was shown sitting on a large boulder and taking a few swigs of her energy drink. The lemon color of her bikini seemed to be a nod to the beverage’s citrus flavor.

One of Sarah’s followers gushed that her video was a “blessing to the eyes,” and many of her fans seemed to share this sentiment.

“Your beauty illuminates the world,” read one response to her post.

“So beautiful in a beautiful landscape,” another admirer wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah was also rocking a bikini in the Bang Energy video that she uploaded last weekend. Her bathing suit appeared to be the exact same Meg Liz Swimwear design that she’s rocking in the video above, but it was pink instead of yellow.