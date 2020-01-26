Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Almost Busts Out Of Her Tight White Bodycon Dress

Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko has some of the most famous curves on Instagram, and she is shy about flaunting them at every chance she gets. She often wears scandalous outfits that show off her stupendous cleavage and killer figure. On Saturday night, the foxy babe lit up the internet when she shared a pic of herself wearing a tight strapless dress that barely contained her breasts.

For the photo, the blonde wore a white bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline and hook and eye fastenings by Pretty Little Thing. The snug gown expertly clung to her hourglass shape. Anastasiya’s bust was the main attraction, but the beauty made sure to finish off her outfit with a glamorous face of makeup and perfectly straightened hair. She defined her eyebrows, contoured her elegant cheekbones, drew on dramatic winged eyeliner, and filled in her plump parted lips with pink gloss.

She added a little bit of glitz to her ensemble, accessorizing her wrists with several golden bracelets and a silver wristwatch.

Anastasiya didn’t indicate where the photograph was taken, but she posed in front of a plain off-white wall. She looked off into the distance while resting her hands along her hips. The expression on her face was coy and curious.

It took less than two hours for the busty babe’s post to earn more than 63,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Fans took to her comments section to praise the vixen for her jaw-dropping good looks and marvelous body. The majority of people paid special attention to her dress, as they thought it was perfect for the model.

“Omg that dress is so perfect on you you’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” a fan wrote, adding heart eyes, a red heart, and a crying emoji to their remark.

“This is one of my favorite pics. The dress is fabulous,” complimented another admirer, inserting three growing heart emoji to their comment.

“Beautiful and lovely sweetheart,” a third user chimed in.

“WoooW The most beautiful blonde of all Instagram,” said a fourth admirer.

Not only is the Russian bombshell drop-dead gorgeous, but she is also fashion-forward and knows how to rock her best angles for the camera. It’s no wonder she has accumulated over 10.5 million followers. Her many fans love to see what jaw-dropping pic she’ll share with them next.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Anastasiya rocked a trendy outfit on Instagram. She wore a form-fitting sweater and skin-tight pants that accentuated the voluptuous groove of her booty.