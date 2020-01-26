‘One Piece’ Episode 920 Preview Hints At Clash Between Straw Hat Pirates And Kyoshiro Family

The upcoming episode of One Piece, which is titled “A Great Sensation! Sanji’s Special Soba!,” is expected to feature a battle in the Land of Wano involving Vinsmoke Sanji and Cyborg Frankly of the Straw Hat Pirates and the Kyoshiro Family. Though their captain, Monkey D. Luffy, is currently imprisoned, the Straw Hat Pirates still decided to stick with their original plan. All the members of the Straw Hat Pirates were given specific tasks that will help them with their preparation in their upcoming war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

One Piece Episode 919 featured Sanji becoming famous in the Land of Wano because of his delicious soba noodles. Women were patiently lining up just to taste his food but as his popularity grows, Sanji is also starting to catch the attention of notorious people in the Land of Wano. As hinted in the preview, One Piece Episode 920 will show Sanji engaging in a fight with the Kyoshiro Family.

“As the Straw Hat secretly proceed with the preparations, Sanji’s soba shop gains a growing reputation and becomes extremely popular. When the Kyoshiro Family that comes to make an accusation infuriates Sanji, a melee between the Straw Hats and the Kyorshiro Family blows up a storm in the capital.”

One Piece anime is yet to give information about the Kyoshiro Family. However, in One Piece manga, the Kyoshiro Family was introduced as a known yakuza group in the Land of Wano led by one of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi’s closest allies, Kyoshiro. The Kyoshiro Family is making money by controlling the businesses at the Flower Capital. If someone sets up his own business, the Kyoshiro Family will charge them with a fee in exchange for the protection that they will be receiving from them.

With Sanji’s soba shop starting to become famous in the Land of Wano, the Kyoshiro Family will likely force him to give them money. Knowing Sanji, it is highly unlikely that he will agree to the Kyoshiro Family’s demand. He would rather fight them than give them what they want.

As shown in One Piece Episode 920 preview, Sanji isn’t the only one who will be dealing with the Kyoshiro Family but also Franky. Franky may be working as a carpenter, but he was also shown eating soba noodles, together with Nico Robin, in Sanji’s shop. Though the Kyoshiro Family is feared in the Land of Wano, Sanji and Franky are still expected to beat them with ease. However, clashing with people affiliated with Shogun Orochi will undeniably put them in huge trouble and could affect their ongoing preparations for their raid at Onigashima.