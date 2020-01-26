Lori Harvey Goes Braless Under Shiny Chocolate Brown Jacket In New Instagram Photo

Lori Harvey likely stopped more than a few of her Instagram followers in their tracks with the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the 23-year-old model went braless under a partially open, shiny, chocolate-brown jacket that left a generous amount of her cleavage exposed. She also wore a pair of matching pants that were more tailored than the jacket and flattered her hourglass figure. Although the camera’s distance and angle made it difficult to see her jewelry and shoes, Lori appeared to have accessorized the outfit with some delicate layered necklaces and clear sandal heels.

With her hair glamorously swept over one shoulder, Lori stood with hips leaned to one side and one hand on her waist while the other rested on her mid-thigh. This standard modeling pose did a great job of showcasing the fit of the ensemble on her.

The photo amassed over 80,000 likes within an hour and close to 600 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments, fans seemed enthralled by Lori’s beauty.

“Girl you just fine for no damn reason,” one Instagram user wrote.

One fan seemed very eager to have a conversation with her.

“I’d scratch all chalkboards just to get your number, queen,” a second added.

A third compared her favorably to a deceased pop/R&B star who was heralded for her beauty.

“You’re the prettiest woman since Aaliyah,” they wrote.

And a fourth Instagram commenter marveled at Lori’s current star power.

“Crazy how taken over black ent and blogs while most of us have never even heard her speak,” they remarked.

Although she has regularly sported bikinis and curve-hugging attire on her Instagram page, this isn’t the first time that Lori has worn something loose-fitting in one of her posts. In a photo she posted one day ago, she looked gorgeous in a white, fuzzy, oversized sweater with a plunging neckline. Lori accessorized her outfit with a sparkly necklace and jeweled silver rings. She was seated with her chin resting on one hand when the photo was taken which caused her silky straight brown hair to fall slightly over her right shoulder. Lori also rocked neutral eyeshadows and black mascara to accentuate her eyes but opted for more of a blush pink lipstick.

The photo proved popular with her fans as it’s been liked close to 350,000 times since its upload and more than 2,000 Instagram users have left comments.