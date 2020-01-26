Fitness Model Issa Vegas Flaunts Toned Bod In New Instagram Post

Fitness model, Issa Vegas, took to her Instagram page earlier today to share a new update. The blonde was seen flaunting her toned figure in a revealing outfit.

She wore a light pink and sheer top. It had short sleeves and may have been a bodysuit. Either way, it was tucked into her skirt. The see-through nature of the top meant that her white bra was completely visible.

Plus, she wore a skirt with a light peach tone. It had a high waist and a revealing slit. The slit was on the front of her legs, with two pieces of fabric intersecting high on her thighs.

Issa stood with her body angled towards the camera. She crossed her right leg in front. Meanwhile, the stunner placed her hands on her head by her ears. She angled her elbows out to the sides. This pose left her toned abs peeking through the top.

Moreover, the model gazed into the distance to her right. She parted her lips slightly for a sultry expression. Issa’s makeup included bright red lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, and dark mascara. Her cheeks were also accentuated with blush. In addition, she wore her hair down in a casual side part. Several pieces of her platinum blond curls fell down the front of her shoulders.

The beauty was seen posing on an outdoor patio. The patio walls were clear, which offered a dramatic view of the city behind her. A mostly empty street could be seen, along with a treed park with green grass. Further beyond that were multiple high-rise buildings.

Issa’s many admirers headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new picture. Although most of the messages were in Spanish, there were still many that left their compliments in English.

“You are great I love you,” declared a follower.

“Definitely a game changer,” wrote a fan.

“U [sic] are amazingly beautiful,” gushed a supporter.

“In love with your body,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

Previously on December 23, the bombshell posted another update where she flaunted her toned bod. This time, the emphasis was on her derriere. She wore a paid, high-rise pair of bottoms. She paired this with a black tank top.

Issa wore her hair down and brushed behind her back. She completed her look with a beanie. Behind her was an extremely large Christmas tree. It was lit up brilliantly with red accents throughout. She wore red lipstick and a manicure.