Britney Spears Rocks Super-Short Khakis For Horseback Riding Date With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari enjoyed the outdoors on horseback in the latest photos on the pop superstar’s Instagram page. In the photos, Britney donned a pair of super-short khakis as she atop a brown horse with a black mane. She paired her shorts with a white off the shoulder top and accessorized the look with dark aviator sunglasses. She wore her pin-straight blond hair down for the outing and most of it was swept over one shoulder when the photo was taken.

As for Sam, he wore an all-white ensemble which consisted of a skin-tight white polo shirt which seemed to struggle to contain his bulging biceps. He also sported a pair of white shorts and a matching cowboy hat. Like Britney, Sam also shielded his eyes from the sun with aviator sunnies.

The seemingly happy couple were riding in a hilly region based on the background of the photo but Britney chose not to disclose their location.

In the caption of the post, Britney called Sam her “prince.” He reposted the snap on his Instagram page and called her his “cowgirl.”

The photo racked up over 120,000 likes and over 3,000 comments within an hour after it eas posted. In those comments, fans seemed happy to see Britney and Sam enjoying each other’s company.

“Still dating…confirmed!” one person wrote before adding a double heart emoji to their comment.

” This is what all my fairy tale fantasies look like,” another added.

Several fans also expressed that the photos reminded them of the music video for Britney’s song “Radar” which appeared on her fifth studio album Blackout. They made those comparisons because of the plethora of horses in the clip.

“RADAR MUSIC VIDEO 2.0 IS COMING,” a third fan quipped.

Finally, many of Britney’s admirers in the comments appeared to be delighted to see her looking content.

“Awww you own my heart! Your smile is the most beautiful thing on this planet” a fourth commenter wrote.

The last time Sam Asghari popped up on Britney’s Instagram page, she was in a Halloween costume. In the photo from October 2019, the “Gimme More” singer was dressed up as Maleficent. Sam wore a pair of chunky bright red headphones in the snapshot, but most of his body was cut off because of the camera angle. So, it was unclear whether he was wearing a full costume. Based on their goofy expressions, they appeared to be having a good time together, though, as they celebrated the spooky holiday.