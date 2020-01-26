Pauline Tantot Puts Famous Booty On Display In New Instagram Pics

Pauline Tantot posted a new series of three photos to her Instagram page today. The stunner was seen showing off her famous booty in a small thong.

The second photo and last video were all about Pauline’s derriere. The two posts were similar, and were close-ups of the blonde. In fact, all attention was on her backside, as it was cropped below her shoulders and down to her upper thighs. The tiny bottoms had thin straps that rested high on her hips. Plus, she wore a white cropped top that hugged her tiny waist.

The model’s silhouette was further emphasized with a neon green line that she seemingly drew.

In addition, the video was of Pauline moving her derriere to-and-fro in a subtle and seductive manner.

This isn’t to mention the first part of the update. The beauty posed with her body facing the camera this time. The photo was cropped again to emphasize her figure, as she left out her face. This angle revealed the graphics on the white top with long sleeves. It read “Angel” in black cursive-inspired font. The front of the “A” was drawn with a heart. A halo decorated the top of the word, and the lettering was highlighted with a light pink color. Meanwhile, small yellow sparkles adorned the graphics.

The tag revealed that the shirt was from the brand Fashion Nova. It’s available on their site for $17.99 and is only available in white.

In addition, it’s worth noting that in the photo, it was hard to miss Pauline’s toned midriff. Plus, her the curves of her chest could be seen.

It looked like the shots were all taken indoors in front of a white door.

The stunner’s many admirers took to the comments section to send their compliments.

“Dropped my phone,” joked a follower.

“A figure for the ages,” raved a supporter.

“Which side is Evil?” wondered a fan, referring to her captions.

“To anyone who says her body is fake… it looks so natural imo…,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

And recently, just five days ago, the model was seen sporting a similar ensemble. She rocked a crop top and a dark thong again. Except this time, she was seen striking the Bambi pose for a selfie.

Pauline held up her right hand in the shape of half of a heart, and drew the other half onto the image. The captions revealed that she was celebrating reaching a new milestone on Instagram, as she hit three million followers.