Jana Duggar Shares Adorable Video Of Nephew Gideon Enjoying Piano Duet With Her

Jana Duggar is living her best life, despite not having her own family just yet. In the meantime, she is loving every minute of the time that she spends with her nieces and nephews. The Counting On star has 17 of them now, so that means that she is one busy aunt. One recent Instagram post revealed her sitting alongside Austin and Joy-Anna Forsyth’s son, Gideon Martin, on a piano bench as they are both enjoying making music together.

While Jana is showing off her musical talents, her sweet nephew is smiling and laughing as he tries to imitate his aunt. Gideon seems to be quite happy lightly pounding on the piano keys. The blond-haired little guy is looking mostly towards the camera as he and Jana are being filmed. He is being his usual smiley self. His aunt even mentioned how he has the biggest smile ever in the caption of her post.

Anna Duggar took to the comments to express how much she loves to see Gideon so happy. Fans took to the comments as well to mention their joy in seeing so many giggles coming from the little guy.

“He has some serious gusto for life! What a great personality,” one person said

“Gideon is so happy and proud of himself! Sweet Jana loves her nieces and nephews,” another follower mentioned.

Jana Duggar is wearing a white blouse with a denim skirt. She also had on brown boots seen as she was pressing on the pedals with her foot. Gideon had on a grey sweatshirt with matching pants and little brown shoes.

At one point, Gideon looked up to Jana almost as if he was looking for her approval. She didn’t miss a beat as her hands flowed across the keys. The 30-year-old Duggar daughter kept looking down at her 1-year-old nephew as she smiled at him the whole time. It’s pretty obvious how much she adores her siblings’ kids.

Her Instagram followers also love to see photos and videos of the Duggar grandchildren giggling and having a good time. Another sweet photo was recently shared by Jana of herself snuggling with John and Abbie’s new little one, Grace Annette. John David’s twin sister definitely looked content as she held her sleeping niece.

Jana has been referred to as the “Cinderella Duggar” in the past because she is expected to help with her siblings, and also cook and clean. Many non-fans of the reality TV family think that she is forced to take care of the kids, but her Instagram photos seem to say the opposite, as many fans have observed.