Andy Cohen Teases Intense ‘RHONJ’ Reunion As Seating Chart And Outfits Are Revealed

The reunion for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has finished filming, and Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen is promising good things to come. The Real Housewives producer recently tweeted that the women of RHONJ “delivered” at the reunion, suggesting plenty of drama will unfold when the series conclusion comes this March.

“Good morning. NJ reunion TOOK IT OUT of me yesterday! The ladies delivered. I love this season and love this group,” Andy tweeted on Friday.

Alongside the new tweet, the seating chart and the outfits for the reunion were revealed on Bravo’s social media accounts. As to be expected, the women were divided up onto two couches, generally lining up with the different “teams” of the season. To Andy’s immediate right is Teresa Giudice, followed by Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. To the hosts left is Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Jackie Goldschneider. Coincidentally, this is the same way the women were seated at the Season 9 reunion, but the couches were just reversed.

With Margaret and Teresa at odds this season, it’s no surprise that they are in the hot seats immediately next to Andy, as a lot of the arguing at the reunion will likely occur between them. The two women did not see eye to eye on the physical altercation brought on by Danielle Staub at a fashion boutique and it has caused a rift in their friendship ever since.

Melissa and Dolores had generally laid back storylines this season, but since they have been on the show longer than Jennifer and Jackie, it’s likely why they are seated in the center of their respective couches. Jackie and Jennifer are expected to go at it some more at the reunion, especially after the latter grilled Jackie about her finances and stinginess in a past episode.

The women spared no expense when it came to their looks for the reunion. Melissa opted for a black jumpsuit, a style she wore at the Season 9 reunion featuring the same slick ponytail. Jennifer chose a shorter navy dress this season, after choosing a more formal floor-length aqua gown last year. Teresa’s mermaid feather gown stole all the attention being the most lavish out of the bunch, while Jackie looked the most classic in a silver strapless ruffle gown.

Dolores also chose a floor-length metallic gown, matching what she wore to the Season 9 reunion. Margaret said she was channeling Marilyn Monroe with her pink sparkly dress which featured a v-neck and short hemline.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.