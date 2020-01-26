Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Trains Legs In White Crop Top And Gray Leggings In New Video Series

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan trained her legs in the latest workout video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a skintight white crop top and gray leggings, the blond beauty started the circuit with a series of single-leg squats during which she placed one leg up against an exercise bench as she bent her legs.

She moved on to reverse lunges in the second video which required her to take large steps backward while holding a barbell across her shoulders.

The third clip saw her perform a set of dumbbell front squats before she transitioned into what seemed to be the routine’s most challenging exercise: yoga-ball glute bridges into hamstring curls. For this combination, Ashleigh maintained a bridge position with her pelvis raised as she used her legs to draw a resistance ball closer to her. In the last video of the series, she instructed fans not to raise their hips too high or too low when doing the exercise.

“Not only is this putting you at risk for injury, but you’re also not engaging your hamstrings properly,” she said before advising viewers to align the hips with the spine when doing these hamstring curls.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated just over 12,000 likes and more than 120 comments. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demo.

“Love this one,” a commenter wrote.

And there were lots of commenters who complimented Ashleigh’s physique.

“Legs goals for sure!” one fan remarked.

But based on the plethora of commenents talking about them, it seems like Ashleigh’s gray leggings are were the main attraction for a lot of her fans. The flattering workout pants are from the model’s brand NVGTN but all of her designs are currently sold out. Several Instagram users expressed eagerness to get their hands on a pair.

“When will there be an update for nvgtn productss!!” one person wrote. “Can’t wait for next launch.”

In her reply, Ashleigh said that she’ll be sharing details about their upcoming release in the near future.

“It’s coming so soon,” she wrote, before adding a heart emoji to her comment. “Lots of updates to tell everyone!”

Ashleigh has worn a version of these leggings in several of her recent workout videos. She sported the design in purple in a series she uploaded on Friday during which she completed a circuit of booty bulking exercises like lunges stiff-legged deadlifts, dumbbell squats, weighted glute bridges. Much like the most recent post on her page, fans flocked to the comments section to ask about Ashleigh’s NVGTN activewear. So it seems that she has a hit design on her hands.