Wendy Williams Would Consider Marriage Again One Day As Long As There Is A Prenup

Wendy Williams may be officially divorced from Kevin Hunter but she's not given up on love.

Talk show host Wendy Williams is now officially divorced from Kevin Hunter, whom she was married to for more than two decades. This is the end of a chapter for her, but not the end of pursuing love. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, the star revealed that she would consider getting married again one day if she met the right person. However, she would only do so if a prenup was involved, according to People.

Williams divorce from Hunter was a messy one, and took far longer than she anticipated it would. He hardly expedited the process by asking for a hefty severance package as a result of being fired as the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show. Now that she’s finally free, Williams wants people to know that she is hardly “desperate for a man.” However, she’s definitely hopeful about meeting a life partner, as long as he’s got money and his life together.

“As long as he can pay his own bills, because those days are over,” Williams said, seeming to take a dig at Hunter.

After all, the 55-year-old television host looks at herself as “a wife, not a girlfriend,” showing Fallon her ring which is now wedding ring free.

“She’s lonely,” she said with a laugh.

As for what else she will require from her future man, respect will be above all, she explained. In addition, she no longer believes in sharing all of one’s possessions upon getting married, which is why she will certainly jump for a prenup.

“One paragraph, maybe two sentences: What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine. I don’t wanna live with you. You have your place, I have mine. This is a new thing,” Williams told Fallon.

It’s not surprising that Williams would be very cautious if she ever did get married again. Hunter broke her trust when he was unfaithful to her, even to the point of fathering a child with his mistress. This was ultimately the final straw for her, causing her to file for divorce this past April.

Most people in Williams’ shoes would probably have a lot of anger after how she was treated. But the star doesn’t look back on her marriage with any regrets.

“I’m not mad, you know, it was 25 years I don’t regret. But you know what, sometimes people move on with their lives,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams is still trying to get rid of the New Jersey mansion she and Hunter once shared.