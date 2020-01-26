Felicity Huffman And Daughter Sophia Macy Wear Face Masks While Strutting Through JFK Airport

Felicity Huffman and her daughter tried to travel without being recognized.

Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and her 19-year-old daughter Sophia Macy recently tried to travel without being recognized. They strutted through the John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York on Saturday, each of them wearing a face mask that helped disguise them from onlookers, according to Page Six.

Sophia dressed simply, with a pink turtle neck, a black coat, and black pants with combat boots. Meanwhile, Huffman hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses, dressed in black from head to toe and sporting a leather jacket. The actress’s blonde hair peaked out from the black beanie she was wearing. The mother and daughter each pulled a suitcase behind them as they walked along, avoiding making eye contact with the paparazzi.

Huffman and her daughter were hardly the only ones with face masks on at the airport. With the deadly coronavirus virus going around many travelers are taking extra precautions. However, it’s likely the women both hoped the masks would have made it a bit more likely they wouldn’t be noticed.

The 2019 was a tough one was Huffman and her family. The mother of two became wrapped up in the college admissions scandal and Huffman eventually pleaded guilty to paying Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, $15,000 to have Sophia’s SAT responses corrected so she would score higher on the exam. Huffman hoped that doing this would give her daughter a better shot at getting into her dream school.

Because she apologized and pleaded not guilty, Huffman’s sentence was very light. She served less than two weeks in prison and merely had to pay a fine, do some community service work, and complete a year of probation.

The ordeal lead to Sophia not going to college altogether. However, it doesn’t seem to have held her back from achieving the career of her dreams. As the Inquisitr previously reported, it was recently revealed that Sophia scored a role on the series The Twilight Zone. The sci-fi themed show premiered in April of 2019.

As for how Huffman and her daughter’s relationship is doing since the scandal, her husband William H. Macy says they are still working through things with the help of a therapist.