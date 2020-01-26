NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Already Know Nets’ Top Targets In 2020 Offseason

With Kevin Durant still on the sideline due to injury, the Brooklyn Nets aren’t expected to make much noise in the 2019-20 NBA season. Though they are currently in the playoff race, the Durant-less Nets clearly don’t have what it takes to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and contend for the NBA championship title. However, the Nets could soon turn into a very dangerous team as according to the latest NBA rumors, Durant and Kyrie Irving have already started recruiting players whom they believe could help bring a Larry O’Brien Trophy to Brooklyn.

In a recent episode of Scals and Pals, former NBA player and NBA TV analyst Caron Butler discussed the Nets’ plan in the 2020 NBA offseason. The 2019-20 NBA season is far from over, but Butler revealed that the Nets are already thinking possible ways on how they could build a roster that has a realistic chance of winning the NBA championship title next year. Though he didn’t mention any specific names, Butler said that Durant and Irving already knew the players they want to bring in Brooklyn in the summer of 2020.

“I think there’s a handful of guys already out there, that’s about to come on the open market or already got momentum in their favor going to Brooklyn this offseason,” Butler said, as quoted by SB Nation’s Nets Daily. “(Kyrie and KD) know who they want to play with already.”

The free agency class of 2020 may not be as loaded as the previous offseason, but there are still plenty of intriguing players who will be available in the open market. As SB Nation’s Billy Reinhardt noted, some of the potential targets for the Nets in the 2020 NBA free agency include Serge Ibaka of the Toronto Raptors, Andre Iguodala of the Memphis Grizzlies, DJ Augustin of the Orlando Magic, Quinn Cook of the Los Angeles Lakers, Andre Roberson of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Having a healthy Durant and Irving may be enough to make the Nets a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference next season. However, if they want to have a better chance of beating powerhouse teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series, the Nets should continuously add quality players that could complement their two superstars.

Aside from the free agency market, the Nets could also seek major roster improvements via trade. While the Nets only have enough salary cap space to chase role players in the 2020 NBA free agency, they currently have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to go after superstars who will be available in the trade market next summer.