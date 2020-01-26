Robin Holzken Gazes At Topless Blonde Doing Yoga In Racy New Instagram Pic

Robin Holzken was spotted in a racy new Instagram photo today. The picture was uploaded to the platform by a swimwear brand called Fae. It showed the Sports Illustrated model gazing at a fellow model as she struck a yoga pose. The blonde was topless in the shot.

The Instagram picture was taken poolside. Robin stood in the background in a yellow-and-black bikini. The top had thick, dark straps. Meanwhile, the chest area was mustard yellow, accented by a dark gray tone. Her bottoms were matching, with the dark black making up her waistband and the yellow serving to accent the edges.

Robin was seen gazing at another model in the foreground. The tags revealed that it was Lotta Maybelake. She was seen standing with her legs apart and bending her left knee. At the same time, she extended her arms on either side of her, making a straight line. Lotta looked to her left and only wore a pair of small, black thong bottoms. Her sideboob was on full display.

The shot was taken on a sunny day, as the sun was sinking in the horizon. This was evident in the slanted shadows that were cast on the ground.

The backdrop was busy, with a row of plants in light pots and an outdoor dining area. A white, closed umbrella could be seen in the center of the table. Additionally, a black chair was placed in the foreground, and two white seating pads lay on the ground by the models.

That’s not to mention the photographer, who was also tagged in the post. Their name is Cameron Hammond. Their portfolio includes work for Playboy, Maxim Magazine, Travel + Leisure Magazine, and more. They seem to shoot many beach photos with an edgy vibe.

Fae’s fans headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new photo. Some shared their thoughts in Spanish, with a few English comments peppered in.

“Love this,” gushed an admirer.

“HEY ANGELS OF LIGHT,” wrote a follower.

This isn’t to mention another update from Robin on January 13. This time, the model posed for Sports Illustrated. She wore a sparkling, purple bikini. The top had thick straps and her bottoms had a brief-style cut. A hint of her underboob peeked through as the beauty raised her left hand and placed it on a rock formation. Plus, she placed her right hand on her hips. Robin gazed into the distance with a playful smile on her face.