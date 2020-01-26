Jax Taylor Shares Photo Of Wife Brittany Cartwright In Her Undies To Celebrate Her 31st Birthday

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is honoring his wife on her 31st birthday with a photo of her posing in white underwear. Brittany Cartwright dove further into her 30s today and hubby Jax celebrated her in all sorts of ways on Instagram. In the hot new post, which some are dubbing a “thirst trap,” Brittany is posing in white high-rise underwear and a tiny white tank top trimmed with lace as she grilled a bunch of hotdogs in the backyard of their new home. Brittany’s long brown locks were worn down in curls and flew in their air as she turned her head back to stare into the camera.

The cheeky bottoms showed plenty of booty, which clearly satisfied Jax. The picture is possibly from the boudoir photoshoot Brittany partook in as a gift to Jax for their wedding last year. Brittany filmed some of the shoot for this season of Vanderpump Rules, where Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent coached her on how to pose nude and in lingerie for the photo book.

In the caption for the post, Jax complimented his “queen” and wished her a very “Happy Birthday.” The SUR bartender thanked Brittany for everything she has done for him over the years and called her the “glue” to their family.

Within a few hours, there were over 40,000 likes to the photo with 600 comments. One of those comments came from Brittany herself who thanked her “honey” for the post with several red-heart emoji. Vanderpump Rules co-stars and friends Kristen Doute and Lala Kent commented under the photo as well with heart emoji and fire symbols.

“Hot dayummmm,” Kristen wrote.

Kristen shared her own “Happy Birthday” post to Brittany as well, with a throwback photo of the two women posing in bathing suits.

“Cheers to a lifetime of fun ahead because we too blessed to be stressed,” Kristen captioned the photo.

Lala, Stassi and Katie Maloney-Schwartz also dedicated Instagram posts to the Kentucky native, celebrating their friend on her birthday. At the time of this publication, Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix hadn’t shared any posts of their own but that doesn’t mean they haven’t wished her a great day in another sort of fashion.

“To our little ray of sunshine: Brittany, God did something real right with you. I’m blessed to have you in my life and I’m grateful for this day. Happy Birthday, baby,” Lala wrote on Instagram.

Despite the beautiful photos shared by the cast members of Brittany, none was as revealing as the one that came from her husband.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.