Sofia Jamora Wears Partially Sheer Corset & Unzipped Jeans

Sofia Jamora shared a stunning new photo to her Instagram feed earlier today. The model was seen wearing a partially sheer corset in unzipped jeans.

The top was very revealing. It appeared to be strapless with a sheer panel in the front middle. This sheer portion was decorated with an intricate, black design that featured curvy lines. Sofia attempted to censor her chest by blurring out the left side of the outfit, but the final Instagram image was still very risqué. Moreover, the middle of her corset was snapped together with silver snaps.

Meanwhile, the stunner wore a pair of black thong bottoms under a pair of jeans. The pants were light denim, and it was completely unzipped. Sofia tugged at the left side of her jeans while popping her left hip.

And it wasn’t just the outfit that was eye-catching, as the beauty gazed at the camera with a fierce expression on her face. Her eyes were adorned with extra long lashes, and she used heavy liner on her lower lids. The model also wore nude lipstick, which was outlined with a darker tone.

Plus, the bombshell wore her hair down in a middle part. Her luxurious curls framed her face, as she managed a level of symmetry with her locks. Her hair was so long that it reached inches below her chest.

Sofia was seen posing in a pink space. She was at the bottom of a flight of light pink stairs, which had silver railings. In fact, she was seen propping her elbow on the edge of the railing. The walls were matching, and were decorated with extravagant floral decor.

The model’s many admirers left plenty of nice messages for her in the comments section.

“Look at you,” gushed a fan.

“SWEET JESUS HAVE MERCY,” exclaimed a follower.

“Every time you post, I have to catch my breath. You are such a beauty, Sofia!” raved a supporter.

“Thank you for continuously blessing my feed,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Sofia shared another photo set on January 12 where she flaunted her cleavage. This time, she wore a black corset or bodysuit with a low neckline. The top was strapless and hugged her curves tightly.

The model paired it with light, denim pants. She accessorized with multiple chain necklaces and stud earrings. The beauty pulled her hair back in a half-ponytail and shared photos from her bathroom and from her night out with friends.