‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Two Major Villains Make Their Return To Salem

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that fans can expect to see the return of two major villains to Salem in the upcoming episodes.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as the former characters make their way back to the landscape to stir up trouble for Salem residents.

It’s been reported that actor George DelHoyo is set to make his wild return as Orpheus, also known as Milo Harp. The former ISA agent who flipped the script and turned evil was last seen in Salem back in 2016 when he grouped together Clyde Weston (James Reynolds) and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) to break out of prison and wreak havoc on Salem.

When fans last saw Orpheus he was on the run from the law, and pronounced dead after a fatal shootout with Stephen Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

However, as with so many other Salem characters, it seems that Orpheus is about to rise from the grave and give his former foes a shocking surprise when he heads back to the soap in upcoming episodes.

There is no official word on what Orpheus has in store for his old enemies, but it’s sure to make for some juicy drama moving forward.

In addition to Orpheus’ stunning return, fans will see Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay) back in the picture. Rolf has been the right hand man of Stefano DiMera for years, and has done some truly remarkable things in the past, such as bringing characters like Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), Vivian Alamain, EJ DiMera, and many more back from the dead with his resurrection serum.

Fans will see Rolf back on the scene in Salem in February, and he will likely play a big part in Stefano’s latest scheme. As many fans will remember, Stefano has taken over the body of Steve Johnson, and is currently working on a plan to make John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) believe that the other has been killed.

Stefano hopes that this plot will free up Marlena to fall in love with him as Steve, as well as give Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) an opening to swoop in on John to be his romantic rebound.

While there is no confirmation on how long either Orpheus or Rolf will be sticking around Salem this time around, Days of Our Lives viewers will begin to see all of the drama unfold starting this week.