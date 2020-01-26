WWE News: Final List Of Entrants For Women’s Match At 2020 ‘Royal Rumble’

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done for this big match at the pay-per-view.

There is usually quite a bit of build-up for big matches at WWE pay-per-views, but someone seems to have dropped the ball on one of them. On Sunday evening, the 2020 Royal Rumble will take place with two of the biggest matches of the entire year on the card. While the men’s battle royal has almost every spot filled, the women’s match is quite different as the list has a mere seven of 30 entrants officially declared in.

Usually, many superstars declare for the big matches and have their names thrown in. The winner gets a title shot at WrestleMania for that year and even has a shot at being in the main event of the biggest show. That’s why it is so odd that such little attention has been given to one of the big battle royals.

The men’s match at the Royal Rumble has 27 of the 30 spots filled and there are plenty of rumors going around as to who could be a surprise entrant. For some reason, the women’s match has been given very little attention and only seven official declarations have been made.

Four big names that likely won’t be in the match are in other matches on the card, but anything is possible. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will face Asuka while SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will take on Lacey Evans in another title match.

Even though some of those superstars could pull double duty and be in the women’s battle royal as well, they haven’t officially be added in yet. Here is the full list of official entrants for the women’s Royal Rumble match as of Saturday evening per WWE‘s website.

Charlotte Flair

Natalya

Alexa Bliss

Nikki Cross

Sarah Logan

Carmella

Dana Brooke

Flair was the first female superstar to enter the match, but declarations have been very slow since that time. It’s difficult for many fans to believe that there are still 23 open spots with less than 24 hours to go, but it does leave a lot of room for big surprises or major returns.

The NY Post is reporting that some rumors flying around about this match have Ronda Rousey, Naomi, or Nia Jax making their WWE returns in it. That needs to be treated as pure speculation, though, as none of those superstars are officially in the match as of yet. While mystery entrants are common with the Royal Rumble each year, it is unlike WWE to ever leave so many spots open unless they’re planning on doing something really big.