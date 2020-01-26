Housewives Surround Vicki Gunvalson With Love After News Of ‘RHOC’ Retirement

For Real Housewives fans living under a rock, Vicki Gunvalson has officially retired from Bravo. The Real Housewives of Orange County star served as a cast member for 14 years on the franchise and is stepping away on her own terms after she was offered the “friend of” role for the second year in a row. Fans of the “whoop it up” queen have been expressing their sadness on social media, while also thanking the businesswoman for all the entertainment over this last decade and a half.

It’s not just fans who are mourning Vicki, but other franchise cast members have let the OG of the OC know just how much she will be missed on Instagram, where she announced her retirement.

“You will forever be the OG. Thanks for paving the way. Sending you love and light,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wrote.

Along with Teresa Giudice, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, Kyle is the only OG housewife who is an original cast member still on their respective show now that Vicki is gone. Cast members from The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dallas aren’t considered OG’s by fans since their shows are still relatively new.

“Sending you love,” RHOD star Stephani Hollman shared.

Former RHOC cast member Gretchen Rossi, who was often at odds with Vicki on the show, sent a nice message to her former enemy as well.

“Ahh you had an incredible run!!! You will always be the OG of the OC.” Gretchen wrote with a kissy-faced emoji.

“OG forever,” Luann wrote.

Like Vicki, Luann was demoted for one of her seasons (Season 6) but came back as a fulltime the season after and has been a main cast member ever since.

Retired The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann also showed some love for Vicki in the comment section.

“Nooooo you willlll always be the OG and you will be missed.”

Vicki’s bestie and co-star Shannon Beador was one of the first to respond to her retirement on social media and admitted she’s going to miss her friend so much.

“You will always be my tres amigas sister. The show may be over, but our friendship will always continue on,” she wrote. “Will miss seeing your hospital visits, taking tequila shots, driving gold carts into restaurants, flipping kayaks, and basically just whooping it up! Love you!”

Vicki’s response to Shannon suggested her Tres Amiga partner will still remain on RHOC, even with news of Tamra Judge leaving the program as well. Vicki encouraged Shannon to have fun moving forward and to not let the show “destroy” her. The COTO Insurance founder said she is excited for the 2020 Shannon is about to have, and wished her nothing but positivity with her boyfriend John in the new year.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 is currently filming.