Prosecutors Plan To Use Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Against Her In Court, Inside Sources Claim

Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli are expected to be called in as witnesses to testify against their parents.

Things are about to get even worse for Lori Loughlin and her family if what inside sources are saying about the prosecution is any sign. Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, are expected to be called in as witnesses in the case against their parents. The prosecution intends to use the girls against Loughlin in order to secure her conviction, according to Us Weekly.

Loughlin has unsurprisingly tried to protect her girls by doing what she can to keep them out of this whole legal mess. She knew there was a chance the girls would be called in to testify and even possibly charged which she has tried to prevent. She even asked if there was anyway to keep Olivia and Isabella from having to testify, inside sources claim.

“Lori has been told by the legal team that the United States Attorney’s Office will use her daughters as star witnesses in hopes of securing a conviction. [She] asked if there was anything that could be done to prevent the girls from testifying. She was told there wasn’t unless there was a change from not guilty to guilty. Accepting a plea bargain would be the only solution.”

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying Rick Singer, the admitted mastermind of the college admissions cheating scheme, $500,000 t0 ensure both of their daughters a spot at the University of Southern California. They also allegedly tried to falsely present the girls as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl was known to have ever participated in the sport.

There have been dozens of parents charged in this scheme and Loughlin and her husband are some of the very few who have turned down plea deals that likely would have lessened their sentence. At this point, their only choice is to convince a jury of their innocence. This will be tricky as Singer has already plead, who they were working with, has already pleaded guilty. In addition, there’s plenty of incriminating emails that trace back to the parents. Loughlin and Giannulli will have to convince the jury that the $500,000 was a donation to the university and not a bribe.

Legal analyst Mercedes Colwin says that turning down the plea deal was probably not the best legal move, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I think it was a gamble, and a gamble that, frankly, given all of the other parents who’ve pled, who really have light sentences … it was a gamble they lost,” she said.