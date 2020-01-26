WWE News: Final List Of Entrants For Men’s Match At 2020 ‘Royal Rumble’

The men's match doesn't have every spot taken, but it is pretty close.

The random and chaotic fun of the Royal Rumble is set to take place on Sunday evening, but WWE isn’t showing all of their cards before the event. By the time Saturday evening rolled around, there were 27 names officially announced for the men’s match which means three spots remain unclaimed. In order to try and figure out who could surprise the fans, you first need to know the full list of confirmed entrants in the match.

While the list of names for the men’s Royal Rumble includes those who have officially declared, it is possible they don’t make it into the match. In the past, there have been angle, storylines, injuries, sneak attacks, and other reasons that kept a superstar from actually entering the ring and making it into the match.

The Royal Rumble could have any number of surprises take place, but the three remaining slots in the men’s match hold the biggest opportunities. Rumored names thrown around include Edge, Santino Marella, The Undertaker, Hornswoggle, and many others, but it is all speculation.

One of the most certain things about the Royal Rumble is that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not only in it, but he’s entering first. Yes, the beast chose to throw his name in as an entrant and take the most dreaded spot in the entire bout.

The official website of WWE has been keeping track of those who have declared for the match, and only 27 are officially in. When Friday Night SmackDown started, there were only 25, but The Miz and John Morrison entered their names in there to represent the blue brand.

As of the evening of Saturday, January 25, 2020, here is the official list of entrants for the men’s Royal Rumble match:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar – Entering number one

Roman Reigns

King Corbin

Dolph Ziggler

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Braun Strowman

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E

The Miz

John Morrison

Erick Rowan

AJ Styles

Randy Orton

Elias

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

Drew McIntyre

Otis

Tucker

Rusev

Bobby Lashley

Aleister Black

Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy

Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens

Samoa Joe

R-Truth (undeclared after declaring)

R-Truth did officially declare himself as being in the match, but he undeclared for it shortly after that. That could end up leaving one more slot open in the battle royal, but WWE has kept him on the official list for now.

Those remaining spots will have to be filled and names such as Edge have been floating around, but rumors are often difficult to prove. Three spots remain open and one more (R-Truth) could become available by sometime on Sunday night, but who will fill them? Fans need to prepare themselves for what could be some awesome surprises or even just current-day superstars joining the men’s match.