‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Mob War Explodes & Brings Big Surprises

New General Hospital spoilers about the next couple of new episodes have emerged and fans are in for an intense ride. At the moment, ABC can’t pinpoint with full certainty when these shows will be able to air, as GH has been hit with multiple preemptions due to the Trump impeachment trial in the Senate. However, once things do return to a regular schedule, there’s a lot of chaos on the horizon.

During the next new show, shots will be fired in three separate locations. Sonny and Jason have been worried about a mob war and now it’s forging forward whether they are ready or not.

According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Jason will once again save the day as he takes out the shooter that starts firing at the bar in Brooklyn where Mike, Sonny, and Jason were stopped. Jason will quickly face questions from the police, but little does he realize that some of his other loved ones are facing similar bouts of trouble back in Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that a mystery man will jump in front of Carly at Sonny’s warehouse, taking a bullet for her. While this isn’t someone Carly knows, it won’t take long for Gladys to realize that she most definitely knows this person.

The person who seemingly saves Carly turns out to be Brando, Gladys’ son. Gladys will recognize him, but what was he doing there and did she already know he was alive? Is it just a crazy coincidence that both Gladys and her not-so-dead son happen to be at Sonny’s warehouse as a mob war breaks out? It seems rather unlikely.

Shots will also ring out at the pier and Laura will be hit. General Hospital spoilers detail that Sonny will learn of it and quickly head back to Port Charles. It seems that he won’t really hesitate, even though it may mean that Mike won’t get the opportunity to participate in the Alzheimer’s trial.

According to Soap Central, Jax will get a rather frantic call from Josslyn after the incident at the pier. He will head to General Hospital where she’s being examined, and quite a few Port Charles residents will also find themselves there in the aftermath of this mob escalation.

Spoilers note that in the midst of this, Nikolas will hit GH and prepare to tell Elizabeth the full truth about what he did and said to Hayden. Before Nikolas can come clean, Laura will be rushed in with her injuries. Finn, Epiphany, and Liz will jump into action and at some point, Finn and Nik will have a brief discussion.

Nik will promise Finn he’s ready to fill Liz in on the Hayden situation. However, General Hospital spoilers share that Jax will end up telling Elizabeth everything first. Viewers can expect to see Nik get an earful over Liz for this.

Who is behind this outburst of violence? General Hospital spoilers tease that things are about to get quite crazy around Port Charles as Sonny faces a new threat to his business and fans are anxious to see who is behind this.