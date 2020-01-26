Instagram Bombshell Katie Bell Flaunts Her Eye-Popping Cleavage In A Tight White Crop Top

Katie Bell stunned in a tiny crop top and skimpy skirt for her latest double Instagram update. The gorgeous model shared the post with her fans on Saturday evening.

In the photos, Katie looked smoking hot as she rocked a white crop top with a plunging neckline. The top featured buttons down the front. The model left the top button undone to show off her black bra underneath as she flaunted her massive cleavage, flat tummy, and tiny waist in the shirt.

She paired with long-sleeved shirt with a skimpy black skirt, which rode up a bit to give fans a peek at Katie’s black underneath beneath the garment.

The brunette beauty accessorized the look with a dainty chain and diamond pendant around her neck, and some tiny earrings. She wore her dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell over her shoulders and down her back.

Kaite rocked a full face makeup as well. She sported sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a dark berry color on her full lips to complete the glam look.

The photos were taken in the backseat of a car with white interior. In the caption, Katie asked her fans to tell her something about themselves, and revealed that her outfit was made by the brand FashionNova.

Katie’s followers made short work of showing their love for the snaps. The post earned a whopping 56,000 likes and over 900 comments within the first two hours after it was uploaded to the network.

“Yup‼️ She’s sure is gorgeous I tell ya,” one of Katie’s followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

Why is it every time u post u get more and more beautiful,” another admirer remarked.

“Most beautiful girl in the world,” a third person said.

“Wow those gorgeous eyes and smile. Beautiful as always. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model knows how to get the pulses of her fans racing. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself in a black crop top and some red lace panties. However, the picture was later deleted from her account.

Despite the fact that the picture was taken down, Katie Bell’s fans still had about 24 hours to enjoy the snap, which earned over 96,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments during the time it was live on the platform.